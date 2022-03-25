Ginebra a win away from PBA Finals after Game 2 romp over NLEX

BARANGAY Ginebra bucked the absence of Japeth Aguilar to frustrate NLEX, 104-94, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena to move on the brink of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Ginebra vs NLEX Game 2 recap

Justin Brownlee and Scottie Thompson delivered as usual as the Gin Kings erased another double-digit deficit on the way to the Game Two victory.

Ginebra goes for a sweep of the best-of-three semifinal on Sunday in the same venue.

Like in the series opener on Wednesday, the Gin Kings fell behind early by double digits, going down by 11, 26-37,

But Nards Pinto proved to be the X-factor this time, scoring all his 10 points in a ensuing 23-10 run that put the Gin Kings on top for good, before Brownlee and Thompson poured it on in the second half to give them more separation.

“We know about Yeng Guiao teams: they come at you so hard that we have to come out hard and that’s really our point of emphasis,” Gin Kings coach Tim Cone said.

“But the job is not done,” he added. “We just got have to come back and see if we can bring another performance on Sunday.”

Brownlee scattered 32 points, nine boards, six assists, four steals, and two blocks, while Thompson added 17 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block.

Christian Standhardinger filled the void left by Aguilar, putting up 17 points, 11 caroms, and two assists, while LA Tenorio sustained his vintage play with 15 points and seven assists in 40 minutes.

Matt Nieto led the Road Warriors with 19 points, including 11 in the payoff period, on top of three assists, and two boards.

After scoring 30 points in Game One, Cameron Clark contributed just half of that output and was ejected halfway through the payoff period after a disqualifying foul, although he found local help this time as five NLEX locals scored in double figures.

