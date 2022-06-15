Isaac Go out for the season after suffering ACL injury

ISAAC Go is out for Terrafirma for the rest of the year.
The sophomore big man suffered an ACL on his right knee during the Dyip’s PBA Philippine Cup game against NorthPort Batang Pier last week at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.
Go had an MRI test on Monday which confirmed the team’s worst fear.
“Confirmed na ACL siya,” team manager Ronald Tubid told SPIN.ph on Wednesday. “Hinintay lang namin yung findings ni Doc (Georger) Canlas.”
The 6-foot-7 Go could be out for almost a year, which also meant affecting his availability as part of the Gilas national pool.
Go was selected No. 1 by Terrafirma during the special Gilas draft in 2019.
He had since been a part of the national team and only recently played for Gilas in the 30th Southeast Asian Games where the Filipino quintet lost the gold medal to Indonesia.
“Six months, eight months onwards yun,” added Tubid.
The serious injury to Go came as the Dyip also lost guard Ed Daquioag to a fractured ankle that will require surgery.
Go and Eric Camson both went down with injuries in the first quarter of Terrafirma’s 100-86 loss to NorthPort.
Daquioag followed suit during the third quarter when he landed awkwardly while trying to chase a driving Robert Bolick to the basket, compounding the woes of a team that started the season at 0-2.
