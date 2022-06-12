Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Daquioag out for remainder of Philippine Cup due to leg fracture

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    Ed Daquioag injury Terrafirma vs NorthPort
    Ed Daquioag's leg is already in a cast, according to Terrafirma team manager Ronald Tubid.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TERRAFIRMA guard Ed Daquioag is out of the PBA Philippine Cup after suffering a fracture in his right fibula on Saturday night at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    Tean manager Ronald Tubid confirmed the injury after being updated by team doctors and physical and strength conditioning coaches on Sunday.

    See Jarencio wishes former player Daquioag well: ‘Mahal ko yang bata na yan’

    Tubid said the injured leg has already been put in a cast.

    "Follow up Xray will be made in a month to see the alignment," according to Tubid.

    The Dyip still have nine games to be played and will have the Meralco Bolts for their final opponent in the eliminations on July 21.

    Daquioag went down with the injury midway through the third quarter of the Dyip's game against NorthPort.

    Ed Daquioag injury NorthPort vs TerrafirmaTerrafirma needs someone to step up as starter Ed Daquioag gets sidelined.

      The guard out of Santo Tomas twisted his ankle upon landing as he tried to go after a driving Robert Bolick.

      The Dyip lost the game, 100-86, for an 0-2 start to the season.

