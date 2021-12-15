What's holding up Mike Ayonayon debut for Blackwater? Coach explains

WONDERING why Mike Ayonayon hasn’t suited up yet for Blackwater and eventually was relegated to the injured/ reserved list on Wednesday?

The 29-year-old Ayonayon, it turned out, suffered a fracture near the thumb of his left hand and hasn’t practiced with the Bossing since the start of the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

Ayonayon currently wears a protective glove in his injured hand.

'Three more weeks'

“Three more weeks,” according to coach Ariel Vanguardia on the timeline for Ayonayon’s return.

“Sayang nga ang ganda pa naman ng pina-practice niya.”

Ayonayon was initially listed in the active roster of the Bossing until he was relegated to the injury list to make room for the activation of big man Kelly Nabong.

Ayonayon and sophomore big man Will McAloney, were acquired by Blackwater in a trade with NLEX for the services of Marion Magat and a future second round pick.

His injury is just the latest to hit the Blackwater franchise.

Guard Jvee Casio hurt his foot in the Bossing’s last game against Phoenix and is listed as day-to-day.

Although the X-ray result showed no fracture on the injured foot, Vanguardia said the veteran guard needs to manage the swelling and strengthen his legs.

Backcourt partner Baser Amer is likewise day-to-day, although the Blackwater coach didn’t mention what bothers the guard out of San Beda.

