Blackwater worries over JVee Casio ankle injury

IT appears JVee Casio’s injury is more than just a simple case of ankle sprain.

The Blackwater guard had his foot checked on Monday after going down with the injury during the Bossing’s PBA Governors’ Cup game against Phoenix over the weekend.

Bossing keep fingers crossed

“Nagpa X-ray na siya sa doctor. Will get info soon,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Casio hurt his foot just 43 seconds before halftime, with the Bossing trailing, 45-51.

The injured foot was already swollen at the break and kept the veteran guard out of play for the rest of the game, which the Bossing lost, 110-99.

He finished with four points and three rebounds in 10 minutes of play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was initially thought as a sprain, but it appears to be more than that.

Blackwater is winless in two games and is set to face the debuting Meralco Bolts in its next game this Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.