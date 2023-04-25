Fines pile up for Belga as probe reveals more 'ligang labas' stints

BEAU Belga has been slapped with an additional fine of 15 days worth of salary for his participation in several unsanctioned exhibition games.

Rain or Shine released the decision after it was found out during the team's internal investigation that he had also played in exhibition games not just in Cebu but also in Davao and Laguna.

Belga was initially caught playing in Cebu after the video of which went viral after he and JR Quinahan got involved in a fight.

"Rain or Shine Team Management has concluded its internal investigation and found that Beau Belga breached his PBA Uniform Players' Contract by participating in exhibition games in Cebu, Davao, and Laguna. A fine of fifteen (15) days worth of salary has been imposed on Beau," said the team.

The specific amount was not disclosed but the fine could reach as high as P210,000 if based on the maximum salary of P420,000 a month being allowed by the league.

