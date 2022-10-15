Guiao lauds Gavina for trailblazing feat in Taiwan league

DESPITE losing deputy Chris Gavina, Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao said the franchise is full of pride seeing him make basketball history in Chinese Taipei.

Gavina, 43, was no longer at the Elasto Painters’ bench Saturday when the team took on TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup after formally leaving the ballclub last week to accept the coaching job with the Taichung Suns in the T1 League.

Guiao said he had a pleasant talk with his assistant coach, who he said is bound to etch his name in the annals of T1 League.

“Maayos naman yung pagpa-paalam niya. I support him in his advancement in his career,” said Guiao moments after Rain or Shine absorbed a 110-91 beating against the Topang Giga at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We wish him well and congratulate him for being I think, the first Filipino coach in Taiwan. So that’s a pioneering venture or enterprise that we fully support him, and we’re proud actually that he’s been there.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gavina previously called the shots for Rain or Shine the last three conferences, but slid down to deputy when the franchise renewed its ties with Guiao before the start of the conference.

Watch Now

All in all, the Filipino coach spent four seasons with the Elasto Painters, initially serving as assistant to then head coach Caloy Garcia, before being promoted at the start of the PBA’s 46th season.

Guiao said he would have wanted Gavina to stay on since he’s been a big help in paving the transition of the Elasto Painters from his time to that of the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Guiao said it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Rain or Shine would not prevent Gavina from accepting.

“I would have wanted to have him longer kasi nakakatulong din siya sa transition (ng team),” said the Elasto Painters coach. “Kaya lang we are not going to hold him back from that kind of an opportunity. So mabuti na rin yun para sa kanya.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In his three conferences at the helm of Rain or Shine, Gavina compiled a 14-20 (win-loss) record.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.