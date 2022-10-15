TNT pounces on all-Filipino Rain or Shine for back-to-back wins

TNT made the most out of the absence of Steve Taylor Jr. to beat Rain or Shine, 110-91, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Cam Oliver had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Roger Pogoy added 15 points including eight in the third as the Tropang GIGA broke away in that quarter after outscoring the Elasto Painters, 31-14.

Calvin Oftana also played an all-around game with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals as he went up against his former coach at NLEX in Yeng Guiao.

TNT led by as many as 27 points and went up against a Rain or Shine ballclub that was forced to play all-Filipino after Taylor entered the league’s health protocols.

The Tropang GIGA also welcomed the return of Jayson Castro, who recently signed a three-year extension with the team and finally played this conference after an ankle sprain during the Philippine Cup finals.

Rain or Shine kept the game close at halftime, 55-50, but didn’t have enough firepower to overcome TNT, which improved to 2-1 after two successive victories.

The Elasto Painters fell to their second straight defeat and dropped to 2-3.

Castro had 10 points, four rebounds, and six assists in 13 minutes during his comeback game. He made the big plays in the third that also contributed to the pullaway.

TNT coach Chot Reyes, however, said the team is still far from top form as shown in the first half where the game was still close despite a 41-20 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We had a good first quarter but really bad second quarter. We lost the second quarter by 16 points to a team without an import. That doesn’t speak well about our team. That’s a perfect reflection of where the team is right now,” Reyes said.

Jaydee Tungcab was also a revelation as he had 14 points for TNT.

Rey Nambatac had 20 points, while Andrei Caracut added 12 points for Rain or Shine.

The scores:

TNT 110 – Oliver 21, Oftana 15, Pogoy 15, Tungcab 14, Castro 10, M. Williams 8, Montalbo 8, Alejandro 6, Ganuelas-Rosser 5, Erram 4, K. Williams 2, Marcelo 2, Cruz 0.

Rain or Shine 91 – Nambatac 20, Caracut 12, Asistio 11, Santillan 11, Ildefonso 9, Belga 7, Mamuyac 4, Norwood 4, Ponferada 4, Borboran 4, Demusis 2, Guinto 1, Nieto 1, Torres 1.

Quarters: 41-20; 55-50; 87-64; 110-91.

