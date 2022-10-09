Chris Gavina bids ROS goodbye to coach in Taiwan's T1 league

CHRIS Gavina has stepped down as assistant coach of Rain or Shine to accept a head coaching position with the Taichung Suns in the Taiwanese T1 league.

The Elasto Painters made the announcement on their social media accounts on Sunday hours after their game against San Miguel in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 43-year-old Gavina is now set to become the latest Filipino basketball personality to make a move overseas. This time though, it's a coach and not a player.

The Suns previously had a Filipino player in Jordan Heading, who is now playing in the Japan B.League after one season in Chinese Taipei.

At Taichung, Gavina will have a Filipino player in KG Canaleta and an import in Tony Bishop, who played for Meralco in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The move ended Gavina's four-year stay with the Elasto Painters that also saw him take over the head coaching job in March 2021.

He stepped aside last September following the return of Yeng Guiao, but stayed on as one of his assistants.

Gavina still served as an assistant coach for Rain or Shine in its 111-93 loss to San Miguel at the Philsports Arena.

