Slaughter belies Tan claim, cites 'strange things' happening at NorthPort

GREG Slaughter hit back at NorthPort on his Instagram account, posting a video of the final seconds of the controversial game against Magnolia during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor, Pampanga to prove his point.

Slaughter denied claims made by NorthPort team manager Batang Pier to SPIN.ph on Sunday that the seven-foot free agent is demanding a new contract with salary that is beyond the league maximum of P420,000 a month.

Slaughter, whose contract with the Batang Pier expired last January 31, clarified the offer that was forwarded to him by Tan via email and courier on January 29 was only done so that NorthPort can retain his signing rights.

Slaughter also said the NorthPort offer stipulated renumeration that was only half of what he was previously making in the league.

“So who’s the one that’s lying? The ‘offer’ sent via courier and email was only to retain my rights so I couldn’t go anywhere. It was less than half of what I was currently being paid by NorthPort,” said Slaughter in the post.

The former Rookie of the Year and Best Player of the Conference awardee also took a shot at the Batang Pier, questioning how the Mikee Romero-owned franchise rewards players who want to win games.

The former Ateneo slotman used the controversial NorthPort-Magnolia match, where he was taken out as the inbound defender in lieu of a much smaller Sidney Onwubere, to stress his point.

The substitution was followed by Rome Dela Rosa inbounding to Calvin Abueva who hit the game-winner against NorthPort, 90-89.

“This is only one incident of many strange things. Is this the way players who try to win games are rewarded in this league?” wrote Slaughter.

Slaughter hasn’t played for NorthPort after his contract expired last January, with Tan claiming that the player hasn’t communicated with the team since sending their offer a few days before his contract expired.

SEE FULL POST:

