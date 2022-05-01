Greg Slaughter clears air on PBA situation, offer to play for Gilas

GREG Slaughter cleared the air on the state of his PBA career, saying he hasn't heard back from NorthPort since his contract expired in January and has volunteered multiple times to play for Gilas Pilipinas 'without acceptance.'

Slaughter, a 33-year old former Rookie of the year and Best Player of the Conference awardee, took to social media to update his fans on a career that's been in limbo since his old contract expired on January 31.

The seven-foot center out of Ateneo and University of Visayas said he talked to the NorthPort team manager about a contract extension in January. The manager said after the meeting 'he would get back to me,' Slaughter added.

"I never heard back then my contract expired," he said, adding the franchise owned by Mikee Romero has since 'ceased communication.'

During the hiatus, the first-round pick of the 2013 PBA rookie draft, who was traded by Barangay Ginebra to NorthPort for Christian Standhardinger in March 2021, said he also volunteered to play for Gilas but 'with no acceptance.'

Gilas offer

"I cannot choose where I want to play in the PBA and I have volunteered my services to the national team multiple times this year with no acceptance," Slaughter said in the post.

"My rights are held by Northport who has ceased communication with me about staying in the PBA. This is why I was not able to finish the conference with Northport.

"It is similar to when I expired with Ginebra and was given no offer until weeks after I expired thus retaining my rights."

Despite the situation, the seven-footer said he continues to train and learn preparing for whatever comes next.

"I am continuously learning, training, and getting better everyday, preparing for wherever I play next!" he said.

SEE FULL POST:

