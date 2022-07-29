Pinto on spat with Meralco: 'May narinig ako. Ang mali ko, pinansin ko pa'

NARDS Pinto shrugged off the heated verbal exchange he had with members of former team Meralco in Barangay Ginebra's 94-87 win on Friday in Game 2 of their PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series.

Pinto was seen having some word with Meralco players on the bench and even with strength and conditioning coach Diego Lozano in the first half of the highly-physical game at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The veteran guard had to be herded away from the Bolts side of the court by fellow Ginebra teammates to prevent the tense situation from getting out of hand.

But Pinto said everything was all part of the game, with the two teams both in playoffs mood.

"Wala yun. May narinig lang ako. Ang mali ko, pinansin ko pa," he said afterwards.

"Pero wala lang 'yun. Nadala lang din kanina kasi intense yung laban."

The product of Arellano University spent three seasons with Meralco before signing up with Ginebra middle of the Governors Cup as an unrestricted free agent.

He eventually won his first championship with the Kings.

Pinto finished with seven points, all in the first half, and added three rebounds, three assists, and four steals in the win the forged a do-or-die encounter on Sunday between the Bolts and Kings.

"Kailangan talaga namin yung panalo kasi do-or-die kami," he said.

