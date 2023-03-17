No. 3 seed Ginebra draws NLEX, SMB faces Converge in PBA playoffs

TNT took the No. 1 spot heading to the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs where it plays No. 8 Phoenix armed with twice-to-beat advantage.

The Tropang Giga took the top spot after a 114-105 comeback win over Barangay Ginebra on Friday in the final playdate of the eliminations at the Philsports Arena.

They finished with a 10-1 (win-loss) record riding an eight-game winning run.

San Miguel finished at No. 2 with a 9-2 record and will play No. 7 Converge, with the Beermen also enjoying twice-to-beat advantage.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, the loss sent defending champion Barangay Ginebra falling to third seed on an 8-3 card, which meant a quarterfinal faceoff against No. 6 NLEX.

The other quarterfinals pairing has No. 4 Meralco with a twice-to-beat edge against No. 5 Magnolia in the playoffs beginning on Sunday.

Both the Kings and Bolts also own twice-to-beat advantage against their respective opponents.

The Ginebra-NLEX and Magnolia-Meralco pairings are actually a rematch of the semifinals of the Governors Cup last year. The Kings beat the Road Warriors, 3-1, in the best-of-five series, while the Bolts defeated the Hotshots, 3-2, in a deciding Game 5 where Hotshots import Mike Harris went down with an injury in the fourth quarter.

The San Miguel-Converge series is a return bout meanwhile, between the two teams that played each other in the quarterfinals of the Commissioner's Cup which the Beermen won.

See schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓