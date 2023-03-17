TNT rides Pogoy-led comeback to beat Ginebra, claim top seed

ROGER Pogoy led a huge comeback as TNT beat Barangay Ginebra, 114-105, on Friday at the Philsports Arena to clinch the top seed in the PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinals.

Pogoy scored all seven points in a late pullaway that completed the come-from-behind win and enabled TNT to end the eliminations with a league-best 10-1 record.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson also played a vital role in TNT’s comeback from 14 points down, tallying a game-high 34 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. Mikey Williams supported Hollis-Jefferson with 25 points.

But it was Pogoy and Calvin Oftana who led the game-winning run in the final quarter, scoring 10 each in the stretch to overturn a 98-84 Ginebra advantage.

Hollis-Jefferson also came up with a dunk to bring TNT the upper hand, 100-99 - its first taste of the lead since the second quarter. The Tropang GIGA only held the lead for less than seven minutes of the game.



“We were behind most of the game but we weren’t far behind. If you are behind by that much points, we always have a chance to win especially with the kind of players that we have,” said TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa, who won in his first game against his former coach at Alaska, Tim Cone.



By virtue of the win, TNT sealed a quarterfinal series with Phoenix with the Tropang GIGA holding a twice-to-beat advantage.



Justin Brownlee tallied 27 points and 10 rebounds while Christian Standhardinger had 19 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists for Ginebra, which let the No. 1 spot slip through its grasp after squandering the big lead.



Instead, Ginebra dropped to the No. 3 seed and will take on sixth-seed NLEX in the quarterfinals.



The scores:



TNT 114 – Hollis-Jefferson 34, M. Williams 25, Pogoy 22, Oftana 12, Castro 12, K. Williams 5, Chua 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Khobuntin 0, Varilla 0, Montalbo 0.



Barangay Ginebra 105 – Brownlee 27, Thompson 19, Standhardinger 19, Malonzo 15, Pringle 10, Gray 5, Pessumal 3, David 3, Dillinger 2, Onwubere 2, Pinto 0, Mariano 0.



Quarters: 23-27; 47-56; 82-93; 114-105.