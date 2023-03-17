San Miguel warms up for playoffs with rout of Rain or Shine

SAN Miguel closed the PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations with a 129-116 win over Rain or Shine on Friday at the Philsports Arena.

San Miguel vs Rain or Shine recap

Vic Manuel and Mo Tautuaa proved that they are capable of stepping up in the absence of June Mar Fajardo as they finished with a conference-high 23 points apiece to lift the Beermen to a 9-2 win-loss record.

Manuel also preserved his efforts in the first half where he had 15 points by scoring four straight points in a 13-2 run to start the fourth, stretching the gap again to 113-93, the biggest lead of the game, after Rain or Shine came to within nine points at the end of the third.

Tautuaa also had six points in that key run that essentially sealed the win for San Miguel.

The victory left San Miguel still with a shot at the No. 1 seed depending on the result of the match between TNT and Barangay Ginebra. Regardless, the Beermen will enter the quarterfinals on a winning note, taking two straight victories to close the eliminations.

Rain or Shine, which once again played all-Filipino in the contest, ended the season with a 2-9 win-loss record following a five-game skid.

