Top prospect Sedrick Barefield not on final PBA draft list: source

PROSPECTIVE top pick Sedrick Barefield will have to wait for another year to enter the PBA Rookie Draft.

The highly-touted Fil-Am was not included in the final lIst of rookie applicants approved by the league on Friday, SPIN.ph learned from sources.

Even before the list of draftees could be released by the PBA, it was learned that Barefield's name would not be in it.

Barefield, who suited up for the Oklahoma City Blue in the G League, has papers to back up his eligibility, but couldn't submit his Philippine passport to the PBA before Friday's deadline as it has yet to be released.

He was supposed to arrive in the country on Sunday in time for the Season 47 draft.

The 25-year-old guard has taken interest from all 12 teams, most especially from those picking early in the draft as scouts and coaches have spoken highly of him including Barangay Ginebra's Tim Cone.

"I think he's the one everybody is talking about. And all we're doing is seeing highlights and that makes it a little bit more difficult," said Cone. "But he has a history of playing in the G League and has very similar history to Mikey Williams. And that bring a lot of excitement about him."

The failure of Barefield to make it to the draft's final list came just a day after another top prospect in Justine Baltazar withdrew his draft application.

The big man out of De La Salle said he will be spending a season playing in the B.League, prompting him to back out from Sunday's proceedings at the last minute.

