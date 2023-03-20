Frankie Lim hints at NLEX shakeup: 'We cannot stick to this team'

FRANKIE Lim has sounded off a possible roster revamp at NLEX following its quick exit in the PBA Governors' Cup playoffs.

There’s really nothing wrong per se with the current Road Warriors’ lineup, according to Lim. But in order for the team to fully compete with the league giants, a shakeup is certainly needed, he added.

“Kailangan magpalakas kami. Yun ang dapat naming gawin. We cannot stick to this team. We have to get yung mga magagaling na players,” said Lim after the Road Warriors’ season came to an end via a 127-93 loss to defending champion Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

He added, “Wala kang ibang dapat gawin kundi ang magpalakas ng team. Yun lang yun. Nakita naman 'yung kalaban, puro Gilas team. Ginebra, San Miguel, Magnolia, TNT. Ang lalakas. Kailangan yun ang maging barometer mo kung magpapalakas ka ng team.”

To do that, Lim said it could be either through trades, the free agency, or the coming rookie draft.

Asked if he’s amenable to trade with other teams, Lim answered in the affirmative.

“Kung may makikitang trade,” he said. “Kung hindi, hahanap kami ng free agents. So tingnan natin,” he said.

The NLEX coach is also banking on a hopefully talent-laden rookie draft by September, where the Road Warriors own three picks, including one in the first round.

“Sana malalim yung draft para yung second round namin mapakinabangan namin,” said Lim.

The season-ending conference actually began on a perfect note for NLEX, which won its first four games behind original import Jonathon Simmons.

But Simmons left the franchise shortly after to honor a previous commitment in China, paving the way for Wayne Selden Jr. to come in and take over the vacant post.

Selden didn’t do bad either, as the Road Warriors still made it to the playoffs, although they blew their chance at gaining a Top 4 finish and twice-to-beat advantage when they lost to San Miguel, 120-106, in their final outing in the eliminations.

It was during that game against the Beermen that Selden suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain that eventually, kept him out of the quarterfinal against Ginebra.

“Hindi ko naman siya puwedeng mapilit kasi hindi kaya talaga,” said Lim of Selden’s health condition.

“Wayne naman is not bad. OK naman siya,” he said. “Pero ganun talaga. Kasama yan sa laro.”