Hollis-Jefferson leads Hester, Brownlee, Clark in Best Import race

RONDAE Hollis-Jefferson must really be feeling good.

The unbeaten TNT reinforcement emerged as the top contender for the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Import award based on the statistical points standings released by the league at the end of the eliminations.

The former NBA first-round draft pick totaled 59.0SPs in five games with the Tropang Giga after taking over the spot of high-scoring Jalen Hudson.

Hollis-Jefferson submitted all-around numbers of 31.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.0 block shot in steering TNT to the top seed in the playoffs. TNT has yet to lose since the import came on board.

Tied for second place are Magnolia’s Antonio Hester and former Converge import Jamaal Franklin, both with 56.0SPs.

Franklin, who once exploded for 57 points to cap a triple double of 14 rebounds and 11 assists in an overtime loss to Meralco, averaged 34.0 points, 11.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 block shots, while Hester’s numbers were just as impressive with 27.9 points, 15.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.4 assists a game.

Meanwhile, reigning Governors Cup Best Import Justin Brownlee of Barangay Ginebra is at No. 6 with 51.5SPs, just behind San Miguel’s Cameron Clark with 51.8SPs.

Brownlee submitted averages of 27.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists and is coming off a Best Import award in the last Commissioner’s Cup.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Kevin Murphy of NorthPort led all imports in scoring with a 36.7 average to land at No. 4 with 53.3sps.

Franklin has since been replaced by Tom Vodanovich, although Converge was booted out by San Miguel Sunday night behind a 121-105 win, while Murphy fell short of steering the Batang Pier to the playoffs.

Leading rebounder KJ McDaniels of Meralco, who averaged 16.5 boards, is at seventh place with 51.3SPs.