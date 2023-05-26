Fran Yu gets NorthPort spot after showing initiative to play in PBA on Tour

FRAN Yu is determined to test himself and gain more experience before applying for the PBA draft to jump to the pros.

The former Letran cager is bent on preparing for the professional ranks that it was his idea that he broached to NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan to play for the Batang Pier in the ongoing PBA on Tour where undrafted players are allowed to be part of the roster.

Tan was also his coach when Letran won three championships in the NCAA.

“Nung nalaman ko na may PBA on Tour, nasa Korea kami noon. May incentive kami,” said Yu.

“Ako ang nag-approach sa kanya (Tan) na maglaro ako para makakuha ng experience,” said the 24-year-old Yu.

Tan attested to Yu’s story.

“Actually, hindi ako ang nag-decide. Siya ang may gusto… Siya ang lumapit naman dito na gustong magpakita na kaya na niya sa PBA. Open naman tayo at kulang tayo sa guards,” said Tan.

Yu played 19 minutes in his first PBA on Tour game against Meralco on Wednesday, and scored five points.

“Kaya ako pinaglalaro dito para makakuha ng experience para pagdating sa PBA, kaya na,” said Yu.

Even though he is playing for the Batang Pier in the ‘On Tour,’ Tan also said that it is not a guarantee that NorthPort will be drafting Yu in the September draft.

“Wala pa, malayo pa. More on sa two, three, four, doon tayo kailangang mag-invest,” said Tan.

Yu is also not under the impression that he will be drafted by NorthPort in the draft.

“Siguro naman kahit saan, basta mabigay ko ang best ko makatulong sa team, ‘yun naman ang goal,” said Yu.

For now, Yu is glad that he is getting closer and closer to achieving his PBA dream.

“Masaya kasi ‘yun ang pangarap ko na mag-PBA. Malapit na. Nakakapaglaro na ako. Dati pinapanood ko. Ngayon, nakakalaro ko na,” said Yu.