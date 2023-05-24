Meralco nips NorthPort in PBA on Tour to gift Trillo winning debut

MERALCO defeated NorthPort, 97-89, on Wednesday at the start of their PBA on Tour campaigns at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Meralco vs NorthPort recap

The Bolts led by as many as 20 points, but still had to overcome the Batang Pier after entering the fourth in a 64-64 tie.

Allein Maliksi had 21 points, while Bong Quinto finished with 14 points for Meralco. The two combined for 16 of the Bolts’ 33 points in the fourth quarter for the Bolts, in their first ‘On Tour’ game under new head coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic.

Cliff Hodge had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Anjo Caram had 11 points as the Bolts decided to rest Chris Newsome, Aaron Black, and Chris Banchero in the game.

Jeff Chan had 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting from threes, while JM Calma had 15 points and 11 rebounds for NorthPort, which also rested Arvin Tolentino in the game.

The scores:

Meralco 97 – Maliksi 21, Quinto 14, Hodge 11, Caram 11, Torres 10, Pascual 9, Pasaol 8, Jose 7, Almazan 6, Rios 0, Manday 0.

NorthPort 89 – Chan 20, Calma 15, Zamar 12, Ayaay 9, Santos 9, Salado 8, Yu 5, Munzon 5, Taha 2, Balagasay 2, Olivario 2, Gabriel 0, Caperal 0, Comboy 0, Bulawan 0.

Quarters: 26-12; 51-40; 64-64; 97-89.