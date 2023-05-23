Fran Yu wants to bulk up, learn to drop triple-doubles like idol Scottie

FRAN Yu showed a glimpse of his capability to score against PBA opposition, contributing 12 points in NorthPort’s tune-up game against Terrafirma last Wednesday ahead of their PBA On Tour debuts this week.

The former Letran star is eager to prove he can also fill the rest of the stats sheet like one of the PBA superstars he wants to face in the future: Scottie Thompson.

“Si kuya Scottie (gusto ko makalaban), kasi syempre, yung mga little things na ginagawa niya: box out, rebound, mga assists, gusto ko din makuha yung mga triple-double niya na ganun,” Yu said with a smile after scoring seven in the fourth quarter of their 112-108 loss.

With the PBA allowing college players who are declaring for this year’s rookie draft to play in the preseason, Yu requested his release from MPBL team San Juan to focus on the Batang Pier and showcase his skills before scouts and coaches.

“Thankful kami sa PBA kasi hindi naman lahat ng batch nabigyan ng chance na makapaglaro ng ganun, tapos makakalaban mo yung team talaga na PBA,” Yu, who turns 25 on June 16, said.

“Kailangan lang talaga magpakita tsaka kung ano yung gusto ng coaches, mabigay mo tsaka makuha mo yung tiwala ng coaches na magda-draft sa’yo,” he added.

It’s easier said than done as Yu is already experiencing the stark differences between the amateurs and pros.

“Iba kasi sobrang mature na yung mga kalaban dito tapos ang lalaki ng mga katawan nila,” the reed-thin Yu said with a chuckle. “Sobrang physical din.”

“Pero feeling ko naman nakakasabay naman ako,” the 5-foot-10 playmaker was quick to add. “Kung ano yung gusto ng coaches, nagagawa ko naman. Kailangan ko lang din talaga magpalaki ng katawan.”

Asked which team he wants to play for, Yu doesn’t mind his destination, as long as he gets a shot to prove himself.

“Kahit saan naman, basta magawa ko yung laro ko, mabigay ko yung best ko every game,” the three-time NCAA champion said.

A longtime fan of Chris Ross and James Yap, Yu also welcomes playing under college coach Bonnie Tan at NorthPort.

“Oo naman. Under coach Bonnie, hindi na ako maninibago sa sistema,” Yu said. “Tsaka yung tiwala naman siguro, meron namang tiwala si coach Bonnie na makakatulong ako sa team.”

Regardless of where he ends up, Yu is simply thrilled to take the steps to make it to the pros.

“Oo naman, kasi yun yung dream naming mga basketbolistang Pilipino na makatungtong sa PBA. May chance kami makuha yun, ito yung starting line, yung PBA On Tour.”