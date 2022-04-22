Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 22
    PBA

    LOOK: Finals MVP Scottie's first order of business is share award with wife

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    undefined
    Scottie Thompson kisses wife Jinky at the end of Game Six.

    IN the biggest moment of his career, Scottie Thompson shows where his heart is.

    The Barangay Ginebra star's first order of business after being named Finals MVP at the end of the title-clinching Game Six victory over Meralco was share the accolade with her charming wife Jinky (nee Serrano).

    LOOK:

    Scottie Thompson shares award with wife Jinky Serrano

    Continue reading below ↓

    Scottie Thompson shares award with wife Jinky Serrano

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The latest championship capped a momentous campaign for Thompson, the low-key role player who emerged as the undisputed star of the injury-hit Gin Kings.

    The former NCAA MVP out of Perpetual was earlier named Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and his first Finals MVP trophy makes him a favorite to win the season MVP award.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The championship trophy and awards also put a happy ending to a whirlwind love story for the Thompsons since marrying in a secret ceremony in Las Pinas in April.

      The way it's going, a Triple Crown of awards is headed Scottie's way at the end of the season.

      And these are all well-deserved.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicTerrence RomeotopicScottie ThompsontopicChito VictolerotopicWillie MarcialtopicJune Mar FajardotopicRobert Bolick
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Scottie Thompson kisses wife Jinky at the end of Game Six.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again