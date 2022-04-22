LOOK: Finals MVP Scottie's first order of business is share award with wife

IN the biggest moment of his career, Scottie Thompson shows where his heart is.

The Barangay Ginebra star's first order of business after being named Finals MVP at the end of the title-clinching Game Six victory over Meralco was share the accolade with her charming wife Jinky (nee Serrano).

LOOK:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The latest championship capped a momentous campaign for Thompson, the low-key role player who emerged as the undisputed star of the injury-hit Gin Kings.

The former NCAA MVP out of Perpetual was earlier named Best Player of the Conference (BPC) and his first Finals MVP trophy makes him a favorite to win the season MVP award.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The championship trophy and awards also put a happy ending to a whirlwind love story for the Thompsons since marrying in a secret ceremony in Las Pinas in April.

The way it's going, a Triple Crown of awards is headed Scottie's way at the end of the season.

And these are all well-deserved.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.