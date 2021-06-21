Scottie Thompson gets married in private Las Piñas ceremony

WHILE everyone was focused on Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the Clark bubble, news emerged that Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson has tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Piñas.

The high-flying wingman out of Perpetual married Jinky Serrano, a stewardess from Pampanga with a huge following in a number of social media platforms, in the first week of June, multiple source told SPIN.ph.

Thompson, 27, has become one of the most popular players in the Ginebra camp six years since being picked fifth overall in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft by the never-say-die franchise.

During that short span, Thompson has has raised his profile by winning five PBA championships, a Finals MVP trophy, a Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award and a Most Improved Player honor.

On the other hand, Serrano owns beauty clinics in Pampanga and only recently gave up her job as flight attendant on the request of Thompson, sources said.

News of the wedding came months after talk of the break-up of Thompson and longtime girlfriend Pau Fajardo spread on social media.

Thompson proposed to Fajardo on New Year's Eve.

Multiple sources bared the couple broke up last April. Fajardo has since deactivated her Instagram account while photos of the two together have been removed from Thompson's own IG page.

A post on Thompson's official Facebook page on Sunday confirmed the break-up. The post has since been taken down.

SPIN.ph has been furnished a photo of the wedding. We have contacted Thompson and his handlers for comment, but have not received a reply.

