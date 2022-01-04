Maurice Shaw signing with Ginebra's 3x3 team after NLEX buyout

CHICAGO - Gentle giant Maurice Shaw got his New Year's wish granted: Freedom from coach Yeng Guiao's doghouse.

NLEX team executive Ronald Dulatre told SPIN.ph this morning that the Road Warriors have completed a contract buyout with the 6-foot-9, 260-pound former No.2 overall pick of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed but sources told SPIN.ph that the buyout was half of the value of Shaw's max contract that is set to expire in 14 months.

Sources also said that Shaw is now heading to Ginebra to play for the Gin Kings' 3x3 team with the goal of eventually advancing to the 5x5 team where the 36-year old Fil-foreigner hopes to reestablish his career.

Shaw mothballed

Since his March 2021 trade from Blackwater to NLEX, Shaw's career was put on hold. He never got to play and was not even allowed to practice with the tem or enter the team facility.

Shaw's contract signing with Ginebra has yet to be consummated but it is just a matter of formality. The Gin Kings offices are currently closed owing the Alert Level 3 that has been raised in Metro Manila due the the Omicron virus.

