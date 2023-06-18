Red-hot Eric Camson says he'll always defer to Dyip go-to guy Tiongson

DESPITE playing one of his best games as a pro, Eric Camson still defers to Juami Tiongson as Terrafirma’s go-to-guy.

Camson came through with 30 big points in the Dyip’s 107-102 victory over Meralco on Sunday in the PBA On Tour - an output which he said doesn’t mean he’s ready to take the load for the franchise.

“Hindi naman namin iniisip yung mga sarili namin. Darating naman sa amin kung time mo, time mo. Kung time naman ng iba sa amin, sinusuportahan namin ang isa’t isa especially si Juami, kasi siya naman talaga yung main gunner namin,” said the 33-year-old big man.

“Nung game namin last time, ang ganda ng ipinakita niya (Tiongson),” said Camson of the Dyip’s top point guard who finished with 37 big points in a 110-96 win over TNT where Tiongson shot seven three pointers.

Camson had a Juami-like shooting against the Bolts though, converting 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and scored 16 points in the third period when the Dyip began to turn things around.

He finished 12-of-16 from the field.

But Camson, who’s been with Terrafirma since 2017, said he was just being ready in case Tiongson started misfiring his shots.

“Ang sa akin lang kailangan kong maging ready, kasi kailangan mapunan pag ‘yung si Juami walang scoring kasi yun talaga ang bumubuhay sa amin,” he stressed.

Tiongson though also had another good shooting night for the Dyip with 21 points on 3-of-6 effort from three-point range.

Aside from Tiongson and Camson, the team also got help from the likes of John Paul Calvo, Isaac Go, Juan Gomez De Liano, Gelo Alolino, paving the way for Terrafirma to even its record at 3-3 following its second win in a row.

“Good thing naman, total team effort kami ngayong game na ito,” added Camson.