Eric Camson scores 30 points as Terrafirma goes on rare win streak

TERRAFIRMA went to the hot hands of big man Eric Camson to stun Meralco, 107-102, in the PBA On Tour Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.
Camson fired 30 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.
His final basket for the game gave Terrafirma a 105-100 cushion inside the final minute to help the team clinched a second straight win.
Overall, the Dyip improved to a 3-3 record as they snapped the two-game winning run of Meralco.
Coach Johnedel Cardel lauded his team for overcoming a consistent contender team like the Bolts.
"This is a very strong team. Hindi natin puwedeng biruin yan," said Cardel of Meralco. "They're very serious, so you have to be serious, too."
Meralco erased an early 12-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 95-93 lead on a basket by Cliff Hodge halfway through the period.
But the Dyip kept their composure and strung up six successive points through Camson and Isaac Go to regain the upperhand, 101-95.
Camson added nine rebounds and went 12-of-16 from the field, while Juami Tiongson added 21 points (3-of-6 from three-point range). John Paul Calvo and Go had 12 and 11, respectively.
The Bolts fell to a 3-2 record and put to naught the 33 points of Allein Maliksi, who was near perfect from downtown on 6-of-7 shooting.
Hodge also had a huge game for Meralco with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The scores:
Terrafirma (107) - Camson 30, Tiongson 21, Calvo 12, Go 11, Gomez De Liano 9, Alolino 8, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Mina 4, Taladua 2, Alanes 0, Grospe 0.
Meralco (102) - Maliksi 33, Hodge 21, Quinto 16, Dario 8, Torres 8, Caram 7, Pasaol 4, Rios 4, Johnson 0, Almazan 0.
Quarterscores: 23-23; 51-55; 81-73; 107-102.