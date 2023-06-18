Eric Camson scores 30 points as Terrafirma goes on rare win streak

TERRAFIRMA went to the hot hands of big man Eric Camson to stun Meralco, 107-102, in the PBA On Tour Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Camson fired 30 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

His final basket for the game gave Terrafirma a 105-100 cushion inside the final minute to help the team clinched a second straight win.

Overall, the Dyip improved to a 3-3 record as they snapped the two-game winning run of Meralco.

Coach Johnedel Cardel lauded his team for overcoming a consistent contender team like the Bolts.

"This is a very strong team. Hindi natin puwedeng biruin yan," said Cardel of Meralco. "They're very serious, so you have to be serious, too."

PHOTO: pba images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Meralco erased an early 12-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 95-93 lead on a basket by Cliff Hodge halfway through the period.

But the Dyip kept their composure and strung up six successive points through Camson and Isaac Go to regain the upperhand, 101-95.

Camson added nine rebounds and went 12-of-16 from the field, while Juami Tiongson added 21 points (3-of-6 from three-point range). John Paul Calvo and Go had 12 and 11, respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bolts fell to a 3-2 record and put to naught the 33 points of Allein Maliksi, who was near perfect from downtown on 6-of-7 shooting.

Hodge also had a huge game for Meralco with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

The scores:

Terrafirma (107) - Camson 30, Tiongson 21, Calvo 12, Go 11, Gomez De Liano 9, Alolino 8, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Mina 4, Taladua 2, Alanes 0, Grospe 0.

Meralco (102) - Maliksi 33, Hodge 21, Quinto 16, Dario 8, Torres 8, Caram 7, Pasaol 4, Rios 4, Johnson 0, Almazan 0.

Watch Now

Quarterscores: 23-23; 51-55; 81-73; 107-102.