    Sun, Jun 18
    PBA

    Eric Camson scores 30 points as Terrafirma goes on rare win streak

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    eric camson terrafirma meralco
    PHOTO: pba on tour

    TERRAFIRMA went to the hot hands of big man Eric Camson to stun Meralco, 107-102, in the PBA On Tour Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Camson fired 30 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

    His final basket for the game gave Terrafirma a 105-100 cushion inside the final minute to help the team clinched a second straight win.

    READ: In case you forgot, Henry Ong is one of the best UAAP shooters. Ever

    Overall, the Dyip improved to a 3-3 record as they snapped the two-game winning run of Meralco.

    Coach Johnedel Cardel lauded his team for overcoming a consistent contender team like the Bolts.

    "This is a very strong team. Hindi natin puwedeng biruin yan," said Cardel of Meralco. "They're very serious, so you have to be serious, too."

    isaac go meralco terrafirma

    Meralco erased an early 12-point fourth quarter deficit to take a 95-93 lead on a basket by Cliff Hodge halfway through the period.

    But the Dyip kept their composure and strung up six successive points through Camson and Isaac Go to regain the upperhand, 101-95.

    Camson added nine rebounds and went 12-of-16 from the field, while Juami Tiongson added 21 points (3-of-6 from three-point range). John Paul Calvo and Go had 12 and 11, respectively.

      The Bolts fell to a 3-2 record and put to naught the 33 points of Allein Maliksi, who was near perfect from downtown on 6-of-7 shooting.

      Hodge also had a huge game for Meralco with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

      The scores:

      Terrafirma (107) - Camson 30, Tiongson 21, Calvo 12, Go 11, Gomez De Liano 9, Alolino 8, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Mina 4, Taladua 2, Alanes 0, Grospe 0.

      Meralco (102) - Maliksi 33, Hodge 21, Quinto 16, Dario 8, Torres 8, Caram 7, Pasaol 4, Rios 4, Johnson 0, Almazan 0.

      Quarterscores: 23-23; 51-55; 81-73; 107-102.

      PHOTO: pba on tour

