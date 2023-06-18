Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Terrence Romeo leaves SMB game amid fears of injury setback

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    TERRENCE Romeo appeared to have aggravated his hamstring injury in San Miguel's PBA On Tour game against Converge on Sunday night.

    Romeo saw action in the first half of the game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig, and was nowhere to be found at the San Miguel bench later on.

    READ: Balanza's late basket lifts Converge past SMB in OT

    He exited with five points and five rebounds as the Beermen lost to the FiberXers in overtime, 113-111.

    San Miguel later confirmed the injury to its star player.

    "Yes, nag-tighten yung hamstring niya," said team physical therapist Edward Bacason.

    Romeo scored all five of his points in the second quarter as the Beermen enjoyed a 43-32 lead at the break.

    Overall, he shot 2-of-9 from the field.

    Prior to the game, Romeo sat out San Miguel's previous game against Meralco, which the Beermen lost, 92-89, in Tiaong, Quezon.

