Trollano justifies 'Kobe' nickname with game-winner against TNT

ANTIPOLO – Don Trollano admitted he loves taking shots with the game on the line, like the one he hit to clinch NLEX’s 90-89 win over reigning PBA Philippine Cup champion TNT on Thursday night at the Ynares Center.

Those moments Trollano runs through his mind in the Road Warriors’ practices that he was confident the ball would go in once he released it.

“Pina-practice ko naman yung shot na yun. Kumportable akong itira yung ganung klase ng shot,” said the NLEX veteran after scoring the game-winner with 2.2 seconds left to cap the Road Warriors’ comeback from 12 points down early in the fourth quarter.

“I love those kinds of shots, yung crucial ba.”

It was a clutch moment for Trollano, who was actually just a second option in the play designed by coach Yeng Guiao during a timeout after Troy Rosario put the Tropang Giga back on top, 89-88.

Continue reading below ↓

Guiao said Calvin Oftana was the designated first option who will pop out of a screen by Kevin Alas.

“Pero hindi na hinanap ni Don si Calvin, e. Talagang gusto niya siya ang tumira,” disclosed Guiao.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Inangkin ko na,” added Trollano.

But more than being the hero, Trollano said winning the game was first and foremost for him and the Road Warriors, who improved to a 2-1 record.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kailangan manalo kasi next game namin Ginebra. Kaya kailangan naming manalo. Yun ang nasa isip ko,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Trollano finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He was 5-of-12 from the field, but hit the shot that mattered most to inflict his former team a second loss in four outings.

Incidentally, Trollano goes by a familiar nickname while still playing for the Tropang Giga two years ago.

“Kobe ang tawag sa akin dun,” he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.