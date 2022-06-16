Alas responds well as Guiao gives tough love: 'Naligo ng mura sa akin ‘to'

ANTIPOLO – Kevin Alas received an earful from NLEX coach Yeng Guiao after an ill-advised decision during a crucial juncture in the fourth quarter of their game against TNT on Thursday.

The scolding turned out to be the fuel for Alas and the turning point for NLEX in its 90-89 win over TNT for its second victory of the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup.

The incident occurred around the eight minute mark of the game when Alas, on a two-on-one break, decided to play fancy and lobbed a pass to Calvin Oftana which the sophomore couldn’t control. Troy Rosario scored on the next play to give TNT an 80-72 lead forcing NLEX to call a timeout.

Guiao didn’t hide his disappointment from the turnover as he gave Alas a couple of choice words upon his return to the bench.

“Of course, coach Yeng was mad at me,” said Alas on Guiao’s tirade. “Understandable siyempre. He expects a lot from me. After that, nakabawi ako. Siguro doon ako nakakuha ng motivation nung napagalitan ako.”

Alas bounced back from that error by scoring the final six points in NLEX’s 14-2 run to tie the game at 80 after it fell behind by 78-66, the biggest deficit of the match.

Alas, who was wearing a mask after suffering a nasal fracture in practice, finished with 11 of his 16 points in the NLEX victory.

Guiao said the response of Alas to his tirade, which he described as expletive-filled, showed the kind of player he is.

“Napagalitan ko siya. Actually, naligo ng mura sa akin ‘to kanina,” Guiao admitted. “Na-disappoint ako sa isang fastbreak namin na could have been done in an easier way pero ni-lob pass niya kay Calvin. Nawala ‘yung bola.”

“But after that, gumanda pa lalo ‘yung laro niya. It’s a tribute to his mental toughness. Player of lesser caliber or lesser stuff, baka nadidiscourage niya o pinanghinaan na ng loob. Pero ibang klase sila Kevin. Actually, ‘yung mga players namin, sanay na sa ganun kaya siguro lalo pang gumanda laro niya kanina,” said Guiao.

Alas admitted the mask he worn also had an effect on his poor showing during the first three quarters that saw him only score five entering the final canto.

“To be honest, medyo sluggish nga ako sa game kanina. Praise God kasi kahit si coach Yeng, masama ang laro ko, he kept me inside the court. Nagkaroon ng opportunities na maka-shoot, makapasa, maka-rebound, at the same time, ‘yung mga shoot namin, off the executions,” said Alas.

