Delta Pineda's appointment as Converge governor awaits PBA board approval

OVER the past week, word has leaked out that Pampanga Governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda is set to take on another role as Converge team governor in the PBA board.

The league, sources confirmed, was put on notice that Pampanga province's basketball-loving governor has been appointed to the position as Converge representative in the PBA board, relegating Chito Salud to alternate governor.

However, sources said the appointment of Pineda won't be official until the PBA board, composed of a representative each of the league's 12 member teams, gives its approval via majority vote.

Salud, a former PBA commissioner, has held the position as team governor since the Dennis Anthony Uy-owned company was accepted as the newest member of Asia's oldest pro league after acquiring the franchise of Alaska lock, stock and barrell.

However, Pineda's role in the young ballclub has expanded since. From consultant on player development at the onset, he was named Converge team manager in December and now its representative to the all-powerful league board.

Pineda's expanding role was seen as a power shift in the organization, coinciding with the emergence of former Ateneo player Jacob Lao who was named assistant team manager and later team manager upon Pineda's assumption to the governor position.

However, the reorganization won't be official until it is given PBA board approval.