Converge taps Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda as team consultant - report

CONVERGE team owner Dennis Uy has reportedly tapped Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda as consultant for its PBA team.

Pampanga News Now made the report on Thursday, with Uy saying that Pineda will play a role in the player development in the team.

Also in an interview with Pampanga News Now, Pineda is glad that Uy’s company is now in the PBA, as it will pave the way for more Kapampangans to enter the league.

“Masaya tayo kasi ang owner nito ay Kapampangan. Our Kapampangan basketball players have more chances to play in the higher league,” said Pineda, who became known for discovering Pampanga players such as Arwind Santos, Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, and Justine Baltazar to name a few.

Pineda is also the team owner and head coach of the Pampanga Delta, the two-time champions of the NBL-Pilipinas.

Converge recently purchased the Alaska franchise, reportedly for P117 million, from team owner Wilfred Uytengsu, who decided that it will leave the PBA after 35 seasons in the league.

