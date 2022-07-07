Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Former NLEX benchwarmer Dave Murrell 'feels good to beat my old team'

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Dave Murrell of Converge blocks a shot by former NLEX teammate Calvin Oftana.
    Dave Murrell of Converge blocks a shot by former NLEX teammate Calvin Oftana.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IT wasn't exactly a statement game that Dave Murrell delivered against his former team NLEX

    But the added motivation was definitely there as the sophomore Fil-Am finished with a PBA career-high in a 112-106 victory by the Converge FiberXers against the Road Warriors on Thursday in the Philippine Cup.

    [See Converge claims NLEX scalp as Murrell haunts former team]

    Murrell finished with 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field as he helped the league newcomers deal his former team a second straight loss.

    In turn, the FiberXers snapped a two-game skid for a 3-5 record to stay in the hunt for a playoff berth.

    "I thought like I have a little extra motivation out there because obviously were playint NLEX," he said. "It just feels good to beat my old team."

    Dave Murrell scores against former NLEX teammate JR Quinahan.

    Murrell though said he just played the game like it was any other.

    "Every game I felt like it may be my career game because this is my second year in the league. Every game I played, I felt like I'm bound to score a lot of points or help the team in different ways," said the Fil-Am player out of the University of the Philippines.

      Murrell was picked in the second round of last year's virtual draft by the Road Warriors but never really got the breaks he needed from Yeng Guiao.

      He was eventually traded by the Road Warriors along with rookie Tyrus Hill to the FiberXers for a first-round pick next season.

      Despite his uneventful stay at NLEX, Murrell didn't burn bridges and remains in good terms with the entire Road Warriors team.

      "Yeah we did talk during warm-ups and its nice to still be cool with them," he said of his former teammates.

