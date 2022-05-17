NLEX sending Dave Murrell, Tyrus Hill to Converge for draft pick

TEAMS are making player transfers just two days after the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

New franchise Converge and NLEX are working on the first trade of the season, with the Road Warriors sending the pair of Dave Murrell and rookie Tyrus Hill to the FiberXers for a first-round pick next year.

SPIN.ph learned from sources the trade is awaiting approval from the PBA Commissioner's Office.

Hill was selected by NLEX at No. 7 overall in last Sunday's rookie draft, although the former La Salle stalwart wasn't around on draft day as he was still in the US.

Murrell was the Road Warriors' second round pick (no 20) in last year's virtual draft. He was initially placed in the team's 3x3 team (CAVITEX), but never got to play for the Braves as he was later elevated by the Road Warriors to their regular roster for the season-ending Governors Cup.

