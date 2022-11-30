Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Nov 30
    PBA

    Ginebra rolls past Converge, stays in running for twice-to-beat spot

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Scottie Thompson Ginebra versus Converge PBA
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BARANGAY Ginebra capped its elimination-round campaign with a 115-96 blowout win over Converge on Wednesday night in the PBA 47th season Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

    The Gin Kings completed the elimination round by winning seven of their last eight outings to finish with a 9-3 win-loss, giving themselves a chance at capturing the second of two twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

    Currently at third place, Ginebra can still take the second seed and the last twice-to-beat in the event of a Magnolia defeat to Rain or Shine on Friday.

    Justin Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo played a key role in a second-half run that saw the Gin Kings turn the game into a mismatch, opening leads by as many as 22 points to take the fight out of Converge.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicBarangay GinebratopicNorman BlacktopicJune Mar FajardotopicMatt NietotopicTNT Tropang GigatopicRoS Elastopainters
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again