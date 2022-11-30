Ginebra rolls past Converge, stays in running for twice-to-beat spot

BARANGAY Ginebra capped its elimination-round campaign with a 115-96 blowout win over Converge on Wednesday night in the PBA 47th season Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Gin Kings completed the elimination round by winning seven of their last eight outings to finish with a 9-3 win-loss, giving themselves a chance at capturing the second of two twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Currently at third place, Ginebra can still take the second seed and the last twice-to-beat in the event of a Magnolia defeat to Rain or Shine on Friday.

Justin Brownlee and Jamie Malonzo played a key role in a second-half run that saw the Gin Kings turn the game into a mismatch, opening leads by as many as 22 points to take the fight out of Converge.

