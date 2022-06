Rookie Justin Arana getting the attention of PBA's established bigs

ANTIPOLO – This early, Justin Arana has been labelled as a smaller version of June Mar Fajardo. But the Converge rookie insisted he is still very far from being even remotely close to the level of play of the six-time PBA MVP.

The comparison was made by Rain or Shine veteran Beau Belga on Sunday when he guarded Arana during his first-ever PBA game.

“Marunong siya gumamit ng katawan niya. He knows how to play physical. He is a smaller version of June Mar. Lumaki lang ito, similar talaga sila ni June Mar. He knows how to use his body. Kaya nacha-challenge din kami as veterans,” said Belga.

When asked about the comparison, Arana said he still has a long way to go.

“Malaking boost din sa akin pero, ‘yun na nga, sobrang layo,” said Arana. “Sobrang galing naman talaga ni Kuya June Mar. Siyempre, sobrang dami ko pang kailangang i-develop para tumagal sa PBA.”

The hoopla around Arana only grew on Friday night after he finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, and four assists while holding his own against Magnolia's veteran big men in Converge’s 89-82 overtime win.

Arana also got the better of Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva in overtime, hitting a turnaround jumper with 1:43 left in overtime to settle the final tally.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Jeff,” Arana said. “Malaki ang tiwala niya sa akin. Tiwala lang din sa sarili ko kasi lahat nagtitiwala sa akin. Sinimulan ko sa depensa kasi ‘yung opensa, darating na lang ‘yan. Sinimulan ko sa depensa kasi kailangan talaga and rebound talaga. ‘Yun ‘yung pinaka-crucial sa amin.”

Arana said it was also an honor to play against Abueva.

“Sobrang excited din talaga ako. Bata pa ako napapanood ko siya. Sila na ‘yung nasusubaybayan ko paglaki. Siyempre, malaking karangalan para sa akin na mabantayan niya at mabantayan ko siya,” said Arana.

“Siguro binigay ko lang best ko kasi kailangan namin manalo kasi natalo kami last game. Nag-start ako sa depensa kasi ‘yun ang kailangan ng team,” said Arana.

Arana and the rest of the FiberXers will have little time to rest as they brace for a game against TNT on Sunday.

“Sobrang saya namin. Nakuha namin ‘yung first win and siyempre first win ng franchise. Pero kailangan maging ready pa rin kami kasi Sunday, laro na agad kami. Bukas walang break. Trabaho na agad,” Arana said.

