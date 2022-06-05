Beau Belga's late trey denies Converge a win in PBA debut

BEAU Belga drained the game-winning three-pointer as Rain or Shine spoiled Converge’s PBA debut with a 79-77 comeback win on Sunday at the start of the Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
Belga hit the clutch three over rookie Jeo Ambohot to give the Elastopainters a 78-77 lead with 13.4 seconds left, stealing a win from a FiberXers side that put on an gallant stand in their pro league bow.
Santi Santillan also had a huge game for Rain or Shine, finishing with a team-high 18 points as the Elastopainters won without Javee Mocon, whose contract negotiations with the ballclub remains at a standstill.
Belga added 17 points, and his three-pointer was an answer to Jeron Teng’s left-handed lay-up that gave Converge the lead, 77-75, in the tighly fought season opener.
“The way we ended last conference, not even making the playoffs, it was extremely important for us to come out and able to seal a tough, gritty win against coach Jeff and the Converge team,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.
“That young group he has over there was resilient tonight. Their guys came up with some outstanding plays and I give a lot of credit to my guys. They really have a man-up mentality and these guys took responsibility for coming out with a big first win for us,” said Gavina.
Teng had a game-high 23 points and 13 rebounds in Converge’s first game since taking over the Alaska franchise during the offseason. Alec Stockton also had a career night with 13 points, while RK Ilagan had 10 in a losing effort.
Andrei Caracut and Norbert Torres had 10 points apiece for the Elastopainters, who also overcame deficits of 69-62 and 73-66 in the fourth on their way to the win.
The scores:
Rain or Shine 79 – Santillan 18, Belga 17, Caracut 10, Torres 10, Nieto 8, Nambatac 8, Asistio 5, Norwood 3, Mamuyac 0, Ildefonso 0, Tolentino 0, Ponferada 0, Borboran 0.
Converge 77 – Teng 23, Stockton 13, Ilagan 10, Ambohot 7, Arana 6, Hill 5, Adamos 5, DiGregorio 4, Bulanadi 2, Lojera 2, Tolomia 0, Racal 0.
Quarters: 16-19; 31-38; 57-55; 79-77.
