    PBA

    RK Ilagan heroics help Converge get first PBA win at Magnolia's expense

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    RK Ilagan Converge vs Magnolia
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANTIPOLO – RK Ilagan played the hero’s role as Converge came storming back from 20 points down to beat Magnolia, 89-82, in overtime on Friday night in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

    Ilagan drained the clutch three-pointer that tied the count with 3.6 seconds left in regulation then started the extra period with another three to spark the FiberXers’ first ever victory in franchise history.

    Maverick Ahanmisi Converge vs Magnolia

    Maverick Ahanmisi also made his Converge debut a memorable one, hitting one big basket after another in the final quarter as the league's youngest team got the better of one of its most successful ever.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

