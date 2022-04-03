Converge eyeing 'quality big man, shooter' in PBA rookie draft

CONVERGE is looking to select a big man and a long-range gunner in the coming PBA Rookie Draft where it will have two first-round picks inherited from Alaska.

Converge governor Chito Salud said the two types of players are what the team needs to beef up a core that will mainly made up of holdovers from the Alaska franchise which it bought lock, stock and barrel.

Aside from their usual selection, one of the picks Converge got was from a previous Alaska trade that sent Vic Manuel to Phoenix prior to the 2021 season.

“We want a big man. We want a good big man, and then a good distance shooter. That’s what we are looking for,” said Salud during an appearance in a SPIN POV episode.

WATCH:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Based on Salud's calculations, the Converge coaching staff led by Jeff Cariaso will be picking third, fourth, and 15th overall in the May draft, counting their regular second-round pick.

Among the players expected to enter the coming draft pool who fit Converge's needs are La Salle's Justin Baltazar, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Ateneo's Tyler Tio.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Ang hinahanap po namin ay malaki na makakatulong sa amin. We are not that big. At ‘yung may shooting. I guess all teams are looking for that na ‘yung may shooting sa labas lalo na ‘yung sa tres,” Salud said.

Incidentally, Baltazar is part of the famed basketball stable of Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda, who was recently tapped by Converge team owner Dennis Anthony Uy as a consultant, although not in a formal capacity.

When asked about Baltazar, Salud said: “If there is a possibility, why not?”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

So far, Salud said there is no particular player that is on their wishlist as it will still depend on who will apply in the draft.

Continue reading below ↓

However, the former PBA commissioner recognized the three high draft picks will be integral to Converge's plans for its debut season, especially with a bumper crop of prospects expected in May.

"Maganda ang darating na draft [class]," said Salud, pointing out that the PBA board has relaxed its eligibility rules on Fil-foreign players.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.