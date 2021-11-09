Finally, the PBA relaxes its eligibility rules for Fil-foreigners

THE PBA has approved new rules for the next season that will allow more Fil-foreigners to play in the league.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that Fil-foreigners will only need to have a Philippine passport in order to be eligible for the rookie draft.

Vargas added the PBA has increased the limit on the number of Fil-foreigners per team from five to seven.

“We will basically look at Fil-foreigners less stringently now,” said Vargas during the PSA Forum. “As long as they have Filipino blood and they can get their passport, they are able to come and play for us.

"We will look at them with less rules to disqualify them.”

No need for DOJ affirmation

On the Fil-foreign limit per team, Vargas said: “Ang napag-agreehan, we will also increase the number of Fil-foreigners in each team.”

Previously, Fil-foreigners need to get certification from the Department of Justice (DOJ) affirmation and the Bureau of Immigration (BOI) certification as additional requirements to be able to apply for the PBA draft.

The rules were put in place at the height of the 'Fil-Sham' controversy in the nineties.

“That way, we will make the PBA exciting and we will bring the world to the PBA. Parang NBA," Vargas said. "But at the same time, trying to also balance it so that we will be able to give jobs to our players na nandito.

"We are looking forward to that in the next draft.”

