Vic Manuel goes to Phoenix in a trade for Heruela, draft picks

WANTAWAY Alaska star Vic Manuel is headed to Phoenix Super LPG.

Just days after giving up enigmatic star Calvin Abueva, Phoenix made a move to acquire Manuel from Alaska in a trade that was agreed upon on Tuesday.

The Aces acquired Brian Heruela in return along with Phoenix's 2020 first round pick (no. 6) and second round selection (no. 4) as well as the team's 2021 first round pick.

Aside from Manuel, the Fuel Masters acquired the Aces' first (no. 7) and second round picks in the coming draft.

The PBA Commissioner's Office already approved the trade.

Incidentally, the first- and second-round picks which Phoenix gave up were the ones it acquired in the Calvin Abueva trade.

Manuel was signed to a one-year deal by Alaska in a sign and trade deal.

"We just want to be competitive and be a contender," said team manager Paolo Bugia following the Fuel Masters' second straight big trade move in a week's span.

