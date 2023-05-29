Converge gives up on signing free agent Maverick Ahanmisi: source

CHICAGO - The Converge FiberXers are no longer interested in keeping the services of unrestricted free agent star guard Maverick Ahanmisi.

"We are no longer signing him," a source told SPIN.ph.

A person familiar with the negotiations said Converge was willing to give Ahanmisi a 'sizeable offer' in terms of salaries and incentives.

But Ahanmisi, according to multiple sources, has shown no indication that he is inclined to accept any of the offers the FiberXers have put on the table.

"It's very tiresome," said a Converge official who asked not to be named.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

With his contract expiring, Ahanmisi can begin fielding offers in the free agency market beginning on June 6.

A member of the 2015 rookie class taken No. 3 overall by Rain or Shine, the 31-year old Fil-Nigerian qualifies under the unrestricted free agency rule and can sign with any team he wishes to play for without any restrictions from his mother club.

Ahanmisi can also field overseas offers.