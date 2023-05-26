Ayo keenly waiting for breakthrough in Converge-Ahanmisi negotiations

CONVERGE coach Aldin Ayo is leaving the negotiations with Maverick Ahanmisi on a new contract to team management.

Ayo said he is also keenly waiting the result of the negotiation with Ahanmisi, who turned unrestricted free agent at the end of the pro league's 47th season.

Ayo said the coaching staff is busy with the preparations for the coming season, and the negotiations are left in the hands of management led by team manager Jacob Lao.

“Hinahayaan ko na ‘yan sa management kasi right now, we are busy practicing and preparing. Pero ‘yung mga movements, naka-depende sa management. Sana magkaroon na nang resulta,” said Ayo.

“Ang ginagawa namin ng coaching staff, kung sino nandoon, ‘yun ang tinatrabaho namin. Sa movements, sa management side na ‘yun,” said Ayo.

Though he is an unrestricted free agent, Ahanmisi is included in Converge’s PBA on Tour line-up that launched its campaign on Friday with a 119-82 win over Terrafirma.

Ahanmisi had a solid showing in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup where he averaged 19.9 points - the best output among the Converge locals.