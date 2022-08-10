Converge bosses thank Cariaso, mum on Ayo amid coaching transition

MANAGEMENT of Converge expressed gratitude to former coach Jeff Cariaso for putting the team on the right path in its first season in the PBA.

Team owner Dennis Uy and governor Chito Salud on Wednesday expressed gratitude for the work Cariaso had done despite handling the FiberXers for just one conference after the acquisition of the former Alaska franchise.

Uy thanked Cariaso for the competitive spirit he instilled in the FiberXers, while Salud described the PBA great as a fine coach and a true gentleman.

"His experience as a player with an illustrious career undoubtedly inspired our young team to reach the playoff stage," said Uy in a statement.

Cariaso and Converge parted ways on Tuesday weeks after the FiberXers were ousted by defending PBA Philippine Cup champion TNT in their first ever playoffs appearance.

Continue reading below ↓

The Converge coaching staff was part of the holdovers acquired by the team from the sale of the Alaska franchise last March.

College champion coach Aldin Ayo has been tapped to take over the place of Cariaso as Converge coach, although the latter insisted late Tuesday that no 'format commitment' has been reached by the two sides.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Curiously, the two Converge bigwigs made no mention of the former UST coach in statements sent to media outlets.

Salud said of Cariaso, "His significant insights and qualitative understanding of the game will serve him well in his next assignment. Our organization is grateful for Jeff's role in bringing stability to the team especially during the transition phase."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.