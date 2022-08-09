Aldin Ayo gets PBA break as head coach of Converge

ALDIN Ayo is set for the biggest break of his coaching career yet.

The two-time college champion coach is taking over the head-coaching job of the Converge FiberXers, who finally parted ways with Jeff Cariaso.

The PBA great attended the first day of Converge's practice on Monday, according to sources, and was likewise around on Tuesday when he formally announced the coaching changes within the franchise that took over the Alaska team lock, stock, and barrell last March.

Assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann also left the franchise along with Cariaso, and will be replaced by Albert Custodio, who is also going to act as alternate governor.

Cariaso and Bachmann were holdovers from the Alaska team that included deputies Joe Silva, Danny Ildefonso, Franco Atienza, and Raymond Gavieres.

Ayo, 44, won an NCAA championship on his first try at alma mater Letran and became a UAAP champion with the La Salle Green Archers.

However, he was banned from the UAAP after his first season as UST Tigers coach in the wake of the team's 'Sorsogon bubble' training at the onset of the pandemic.

Just last Friday, Chooks-to-Go announced that the controversial coach has resigned from his post in the company's 3x3 team, handing the reins to Chico Lanete.

Ayo rose to fame behind his pressure Mayhem defense, a system that is well-suited for a young team as the FiberXers.

Coming on board Converge meant Ayo being reunited with former college players Kevin Racal (Letran), and the pair of Jeron Teng and Abu Tratter (La Salle).

