Chris Ross gets mean SMB engine humming in role as facilitator

NO less than six players scored in double figures for San Miguel in Game Two and Chris Ross’ role as facilitator had a lot to do with that.

Ross dished out a game-high 10 assists to go with seven rebounds in San Miguel’s 109-100 win over TNT. He only had four points but didn’t really need to score as CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, and a couple more Beermen took the load offensively.

“Just trying to do my job,” said Ross, when asked about his significant contribution as the team’s chief point guard. “I know in the finals, we need that. Coaches talk to me about it. I know what I can bring to the table.”

“Being in the finals, this is my 10th time, not a lot rattles me. I was just taking what the defense gave me. My guys are really locked in today. It made it a lot easier. We played defense. It was a total team effort, total team win,” said Ross.

Continue reading below ↓

“If they are in the zone like that, I just get out of the way and let them do their thing. I just try to do find the right, hot hand,” said Ross.

Watch Now

With Ross doing the point guard chores, Perez scored 23 points and Manuel added 20 points - his playoff-high in a San Miguel uniform. Marcio Lassiter, June Mar Fajardo, Jericho Cruz, and Mo Tautuaa combined for 55.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“It wasn’t just me,” Ross said. “Simon [Enciso] played well, me and Simon manning the point. Paul [Zamar], when he got his minutes did well. CJ [Perez] didn’t have any assist but he attracted the defense.

"All the guys, Jericho [Cruz], our ball handlers, even June Mar [Fajardo], Mo [Tautuaa] facilitating. We are really tough to beat when everybody is locked in and everybody is focused on the game plan and getting the win.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Ross though was quick to point out that San Miguel was only able to tie the series at one win apiece, and the series still has a long way to go.

“[We’ll] try to replicate that three more times before they do,” said Ross.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.