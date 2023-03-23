Newsome appeals for prayers as Tenorio battles cancer : 'Kuya LA has influenced a lot of us'

PBA players continued to ask for prayers for LA Tenorio in his battle with Stage Three colon cancer.

Meralco's Chris Newsome was one of them and he used the opportunity of being interviewed as the Best Player of the Game on Wednesday by the TV panel to urge everyone to pray for Tenorio.

See Emotional scene at Ginebra practice as LA reveals cancer fight to team

Newsome said Tenorio has been a role model to the younger players in the PBA.

“We’ve got to point out something that is bigger than basketball right now which is LA Tenorio,” said Newsome during the postgame press conference.

“Kuya LA has influenced a lot of us. He is going through a hard time right now with his family. PBA family, everybody watching, please, your prayers and your thoughts to Kuya LA,” said Newsome.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

In the first game of Wednesday’s playdate, TNT also used the postgame press conference to ask for prayers to Tenorio, with head coach Jojo Lastimosa expressing his belief that the Barangay Ginebra veteran will be able to overcome adversity and beat cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Newsome had a career-high 33 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for the Bolts in their 113-107 overtime win over Magnolia, earning the honors as the player of the game by the television crew.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bolts advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup with the win. While the victory pushed them deeper into their playoff run, Newsome said what happens on the court is now secondary to the welfare of Tenorio as he battles the disease.

“That’s No. 1. It’s a lot bigger than basketball right now,” said Newsome, who had battles with Tenorio and Barangay Ginebra in the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.