'Hail Mary' shot by Aaron Black an answered prayer for Meralco

AN answered prayer.

That pretty much summed up Aaron Black’s buzzer-beating shot that saved the day for Meralco late in regulation in its quarterfinal match against Magnolia, leading to a thrilling 1113-107 win in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

The Bolts were down, 96-94, when a turnover by Magnolia import Antonio Hester gave Meralco a new lease on life. Coach Norman Black decided not to call a timeout and put the ball in the hands of Chris Newsome for the game-tying shot.

With time winding down, Black received a pass from Newsome and was forced to take a difficult jumper with the time winding down. Not only was Black defended by Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon, his shot was also challenged by Calvin Abueva.

The high-arching shot went in, giving Meralco renewed hope after trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and by seven with less than four minutes to play.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

When asked to recall the moment, Black said he popped out since Newsome, the primary option to take the last shot, was well-defended.

“I tried to come out and thankfully, the Lord helped me hit the shot,” said Black.

Black added: “When it went off, I felt it was good but I wasn’t sure. Thankfully, the Lord helped. The shot went in. We're just happy to move on.”

“It’s always hard to shoot in front of Jio. It was definitely a tough shot. But it’s something that I worked on in practice. I haven’t really shot it in a regular game. Thankfully, nagawa ko sa end game.”

Even Magnolia coach Chito Victolero described the shot as divine intervention.

“Of course, the Hail Mary shot of Aaron, give credit to Meralco,” said Victolero.

Black said he was just happy that they were able to pull through once again versus Magnolia, a team that they have been facing perennially in the playoffs.

“It was definitely a crazy game for us. Always naman kapag Magnolia. Just thankful that we got the win,” said Black.

Black and the rest of the Bolts now prepare for TNT in the best-of-five semifinals which starts on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

“They are a tough team. They have a lot of players who scored the ball. We’re going to have our hands full on defense,” said Black.