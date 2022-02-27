Cardel misses Cabagnot's steadying presence after yet another Dyip fold-up

ANTIPOLO CITY – It’s the kind of game where Terrafirma could've used a veteran guard like Alex Cabagnot.

Coach John Cardel admitted a healthy Cabagnot could have been a calming presence for the Dyip at the height of a huge Barangay Ginebra rally that led to a heartbreaking 112-107 loss by Terrafirma on Sunday in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 39-year-old Cabagnot was in the sidelines trying to personally cheer on the Dyip, who unfortunately, couldn’t hang on to a huge 22-point third quarter lead and lost for a third straight game.

Cabagnot is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles in Terrafirma’s game against NLEX last December.

“Kailangan talaga namin ng beteranong point guard na magdi-dictate especially ilang beses na rin nangyari sa amin ito,” said Cardel of the fate his team suffered at the hands of Phoenix and Alaska, each time failing to protect a huge lead.

“Given talaga, e. Bata pa itong team namin.”

Rookie Joshua Munzon committed four turnovers, including a weak pass that led to a Scottie Thompson steal and basket that cut the Terrafirma lead to 107-106 with 1:35 to play.

Costly misses

And then guard Juami Tiongson missed two crucial free throws with 49 seconds left that could have erased a 108-107 Ginebra lead.

But having been around the league long enough, Cardel warned his team about the huge possibility of Ginebra coming back from the grave.

“Gaya ng sabi ko, Ginebra ito, babalik at babalik ito,” he said.

At 2-7, the Dyip still have a mathematical chance of clinching a spot in the playoffs, though they need to sweep their last two remaining games.

“Let’s see yung last two games. At least, maganda naman yung laro namin. Yung dulo lang talaga, need ng finishing,” said Cardel.

Terrafirma will have NorthPort and TNT Tropang Giga for its final two assignments.

