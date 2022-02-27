Do-it-all Scottie leads Ginebra comeback from 22 down vs Terrafirma

ANTIPOLO – Scottie Thompson led a vintage never-say-die fightback by Barangay Ginebra from the depths of a 22-point deficit on the way to a 112-107 win over Terrafirma before a roaring crowd at the Ynares Center.

Thompson scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to highlight a personal triple double and lead the Gin Kings to a second consecutive victory - and fifth win in nine outings overall in the PBA Season 46 Governors' Cup.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra in scoring 29 points while Christian Standhardinger added 26 points including a short stab off a Thompson assist with 29.8 seconds left to give the Gin Kings a 110-107 lead after a long uphill fight.

Thompson added 13 rebounds and 11 assists to complete his heroics before one of thre biggest crowds to watch a game in the pandemic.

“We are still trying to find ourselves and this game will go a long way in terms of helping us find ourselves,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone.

Terrafirma led by as many as 22 points, 66-44, but Thompson simply refused to let Ginebra lose. His trey cut Terrafirma’s lead down to 10, 76-66, with 3:24 left in the third quarter, which ended with Ginebra only down by nine, 85-76.

'Scottie willed us to a win'

“Scottie willed us to a win with his tremendous effort everywhere,” said Cone.

Standhardinger finally tied the game at 101, and LA Tenorio converted a three for a 104-103 lead. Japeth Aguilar had 19 points including two free throws to help Ginebra regain the advantage, 108-107.

The loss spoiled the effort of Joshua Munzon, who had 23 points including 15 in the first half. He was a perfect 3-of-3 from threes in the first two quarters as Terrafirma led, 63-42.

Juami Tiongson had 27 points, while Antonio Hester had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

The scores:

Barangay Ginebra 112 – Brownlee 29, Standhardinger 26, Thompson 20, J. Aguilar 19, Tenorio 8, Pinto 7, Onwubere 3, Tolentino 0, Chan 0.

Terrafirma 107 – Tiongson 27, Munzon 23, Hester 18, Cahilig 10, Ramos 9, Go 7, Pascual 6, Daquioag 3, Calvo 2, Camson 2, Gabayni 0.

Quarters: 20-34; 42-63; 76-85; 112-107.

