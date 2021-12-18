OUCH! Alex Cabagnot suffers torn Achilles in NLEX game, says coach

ALEX Cabagnot could be out of the 2021 PBA Governors Cup for good.

Terrafirma coach said the veteran guard suffered a torn Achilles during the Dyip's 116-86 loss to league-leader NLEX on Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cabagnot, 39, suffered the injury in the third quarter and never returned to the game as the Dyip went down to their third loss in four outings.

The nine-time champion finished with five points, four rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes of play as a starter.

Injury-plaqued season

Acquired in a trade with San Miguel prior to the season-ending meet, Cabagnot also dealt with injuries earlier in the season when he missed a stretch of the Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga due to a torn meniscus in his left knee.

He returned late in the eliminations and through the playoffs, where San Miguel lost out to TNT Tropang Giga in their semifinals series.

The injury to Cabagnot is just the latest blow to the Dyip’s season campaign as the team is also without top rookie pick Joshua Munzon, who is still recuperating from a hand surgery.

